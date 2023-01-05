Gwen Stefani Goes Grunge in Mixed Prints & Leggings for Gxve’s New Mascara

Gwen Stefani brought her latest Gxve venture a pop of prints this week.

While posing in a new Instagram Reel on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning singer showcased her newest mascara in a printed T-shirt and black leggings. Layered atop was a multicolored plaid flannel shirt and checkerboard-printed Vans belt bag, creating an eclectic mix of punky patterns. A silky olive green bomber jacket, rolled-up denim short shorts and large thin hoop earrings finished her outfit.

The “Make Me Like You” singer‘s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s likely she wore a set of lace-up or heeled boots to finish her outfit, which have become two go-to styles in her wardrobe.

In December, she similarly shared a behind-the-scenes look at her latest Gxve beauty shoot for the new mascara, wearing a checkerboard-printed crop top and miniskirt by Christian Cowan with towering lace-up platform boots.

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

