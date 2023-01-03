Gwen Stefani Mixes Black & White Prints in Buckled Booties & Stella McCartney Minidress for Gxve Beauty

Gwen Stefani proved her penchant for prints for her latest Gxve venture.

While posing on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning singer lounged in a black and white swirl-printed minidress by Stella McCartney. The one-shouldered piece featured an asymmetric sheer neckline, layered atop black fishnet tights for a punky edge. Stefani finished her look with layered rings, checkerboard-printed and black dip-dyed bangs to bring her ensemble a retro sheen.

Completing the “Make Me Like You” singer‘s ensemble was a pair of sleek Alexandre Vauthier booties. Her sold-out Yasmin style featured black and white houndstooth-printed uppers, complete with sleek pointed toes and 4-inch stiletto heels. Crystal-lined square buckles cinching each ankle added a glamorous spin to the set.

However, this wasn’t Stefani’s only sharp style moment this winter. In December, she also shared a behind-the-scenes look at her latest Gxve beauty shoot for a new mascara, wearing a checkerboard-printed crop top and miniskirt by Christian Cowan with towering lace-up platform boots.

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

PHOTOS: Discover Gwen Stefani’s best street style looks over the years in the gallery.