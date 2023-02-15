Gwen Stefani Celebrates Valentine’s Day Singing With Blake Shelton in Over-The-Knee Boots & Fishnets

Gwen Stefani took a sultry approach to Valentine’s Day dressing this year — in black and white, no less.

While singing her duet “Nobody But You” with husband Blake Shelton in a new filtered Instagram Reel, the Grammy Award-winning singer sang on a porch in black fishnet tights. Layered atop was a long-sleeved sheer top, complete with horizontal strips of dark lace with netting-like trim and flounce-lined shoulders.

The romantic outfit was finished with several layered gold necklaces and a cross charm-accented bracelet, as well as a pair of black denim short-shorts with heavily distressed hems.

The “Make Me Like You” singer‘s footwear was equally bold: a set of black over-the-knee boots. Her stretchy style included tall uppers crafted with a thin, soft texture, as well as sharp triangular toes. The style was punctuated with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving her a sleek height boost for the romantic occasion.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on the top 13 live performance episode of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Image

Stefani originally wed Shelton on July 3, 2021, wearing a sweeping white Vera Wang Haute dress and pointed-toe boots. The couple will celebrate their second anniversary together this year.

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

