Gwen Stefani Makes Stylish Outfit Changes for BeachLife Festival in White Knee-High Boots, Checkered Minidress & More

Gwen Stefani had the time of her life on the weekend at the BeachLife Festival, a music festival and culture of beach and community in South Bay, Los Angeles.

She dressed up in various looks throughout the weekend. First, she threw on a matching gray jersey set for a dress rehearsal. Then, she slipped on a BruceGlen Check Graphic T-Shirt Dress that she effortlessly styled with a chunky silver chain belt. The “Rich Girl” singer brought the white out of her shirt with knee-high boots featuring a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

The white boot trend has taken over the fashion world, with designers showcasing styles ranging from ankle boots to knee-high boots in crisp white leather. This versatile trend pairs well with both casual and dressy outfits, adding a touch of modern sophistication to any ensemble. Celebrities and fashion influencers have embraced the trend, making it a must-have for any fashion-forward wardrobe.

In a fun transition with her dancers, she changed into a vibrant black and yellow animal-printed sequin ensemble for her performance. Later in the show, she was seen in distressed jeans and a flannel top that she teamed with embellished sneakers. Every look told a different story but a fashionable one, none the least.

On red carpets and at special events, the “Orange County Girl” singer often opts for sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from renowned brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. When she’s off-duty, she frequently sports embroidered and fringed boots from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein.

For more relaxed occasions, the singer is also known for donning comfortable footwear such as Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs. Stefani’s shoe choices reflect her daring and playful sense of style, effortlessly blending high fashion with comfort and practicality.

Whether on stage, on the red carpet, or out and about with her family, Stefani exudes confidence and a fearless attitude that is reflected in her fashion choices.

PHOTOS: Gwen Stefani’s Best Street Style Looks