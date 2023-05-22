×
Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Shines in Yellow Simkhai Minidress & Jimmy Choo Sandals

Gracie Hunt chose a bright yellow Simkhai minidress to attend the Andrea C. Cameron Golf for a Cause charity event in Palm Beach Garden, Fla., on Thursday.

Hunt wore the Simkhai Covina mini wrap dress in limoncello. The dress is part of the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which was inspired by amber.

WWD reports that in Jonathan Simkhai’s show notes, amber was described as “at-once ancient and futuristic, scientific and spiritual, precious and humble.”

When speaking to WWD about the collection, Simkhai said  “I’m always intrigued by this idea of masculine and feminine; it’s a thing I’ve built the brand on and am always finding ways to go back to it. We bought a bunch of vintage [trench] pieces from the Rose Bowl flea market and sat there, trying them on in every single possible way. Trying to manipulate what felt new — there’s something so fun about seeing something familiar but flipped over its head.”

Hunt paired the outfit with metallic wedges, a long-standing trend from the last couple of seasons. The shoes appear to be a pair of Jimmy Choo’s Portia metallic foiled wedge sandals in gold.

Additionally, in a photo dump sharted on her Instagram, Hunt was pictured with Virginia Tiernan. Hunt wore a black Versace minidress with gold detailing. This dress is from the Versace Jeans Couture spring 2023 collection and is currently on sale at many retailers. The piece is a statement with a logo and brand but also has a modern touch with bow detailing around the shoulders.

