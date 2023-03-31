Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Works Up a Sweat in Sports Bra & Nike Sneakers

Gracie Hunt took to Instagram to post a video of her doing a Bosu workout routine for “Fitness Friday.”

The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt wore a cobalt blue Alo Yoga sports bra with a racerback connected by black straps matching the black hemline that had the brand’s logo at the center. She paired the top with the matching leggings.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of white Nike sneakers. The low-top sneakers featured a mesh upper and a lace-up closure. The brand’s Swoosh logo was laid right on top of the supportive sole.

The last time we saw Hunt was earlier this week in another Instagram post where she attended the annual NFL League meetings. She posted a montage of photos serving spring style in an all-white look featuring a sharp blazer and platform wedges.

The former Miss Kansas celebrated her 24th birthday earlier this week wearing a Kobe Bryant City of Angels jersey with black leather platform pumps with a studded strappy design and a block heel that was about 5 inches tall.

Gracie Hunt attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

The former Miss Kansas often gravitates towards trendy and bold pieces of footwear. Hunt usually slips into platform-soled sandals or pointed-toe pumps for red-carpet events. Her shoe closet is filled with sky-high heels in a variety of heights, colors, and finishes from top labels like Tom Ford and Valentino. When off-duty, she is often seen in athletic wear from brands like Fabletics and Alo Yoga. She often pairs her matching sets with sneakers, boots, or slippers from brands like Moon Boots and Ugg.

