Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Rides a Horse in White Sneakers & Micro Shorts on Hawaii Vacation

Gracie Hunt is living her best life while vacationing in Hawaii, as seen on her Instagram this Friday.

The Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s daughter posed for social media wearing a red top reading “Hello” with micro denim shorts. She selected this look for her vacation adventures while riding a horse on the beach.

Hunt chose white athletic sneakers for her horseback riding moment. The simplicity and versatility of white sneakers make them a staple in many wardrobes. They can be dressed up or down, and worn with a variety of outfits, from jeans and a T-shirt to a more formal dress.

In another photo, Hunt is seen on the beach donning a black minidress from Steve Madden as she takes in the scenic views.

The last time we saw Hunt, she was sharing her workout routine on Instagram, while sporting a sports bra and leggings with a colorful print, paired with a different pair of athletic sneakers.

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The former Miss Kansas often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

