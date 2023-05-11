Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Reveals Her Fitness Essentials in Nike Running Sneakers & Sheer Sports Bra

Gracie Hunt showed off her fitness essentials while wearing a chic sportswear look on Instagram today.

“Today is National Foam Roller Day—something I celebrate every day! Here are some of my fitness ESSENTIALS! I hope you love them as much as I do!” she captioned the post.

In the video, she can be seen donning a sleek black jacket and leggings from Lululemon. When taking off her jacket, the former Miss Kansas revealed a semi-sheer sports bra trimmed with animal print.

Hunt’s list included energy and vitamin Drink by Sway, a hydration holder by Stanley, a

MoKo Sports running belt and Shokz headphones.

If working outdoors, Hunt will wear Smith Bobcat sunglasses. But no matter the weather, she works out with Whoop 4.0 fitness and health tracker and Garmin Felix 6s Pro Solar watch.

For recovery, Hunt recommended the TheraGun Mini and the Therabody EMS system by Therabody.

As for shoes, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt sported a pair of crisp white Nike running shoes. The style appeared to be similar to Nike’s Pegasus 39 shoes, which feature an engineered mesh upper that’s lightweight and breathable and Flywire technology for added support and stability. The high-tech sneakers come in a variety of other colorways but she chose a bright white pair with silver accents.

Another favorite style of Hunt’s, in terms of running, is Nike’s Zoom X Invincible Run 3. Last week, she told fans watching her Instagram story that the runners have been her go-to as of late. The 24-year-old influencer shared that she loved it for its arch support and lightweight cushioning.

Nike Pegasus 39 Running Shoes. CREDIT: Dick's Sporting Goods

The socialite often reaches for Nike shoes when it comes time to work up a sweat. She also serves as a Fabletics ambassador. Outside of fitness fashion, she can often be seen in Uggs and Moon Boots. She also regularly dons a variety of high-heeled styles, from bold platforms to timeless pointed silhouettes. Some of Hunt’s favorite brands include Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford and Valentino.