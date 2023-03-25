Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Gets Gym-Ready in Sports Bra, Leggings & Nike Sneakers

Gracie Hunt shared a slideshow of images to her Instagram yesterday dressed in a full Fabletics outfit, looking ready to hit the gym.

Hunt’s look was comprised of a bright blue sports bra worn with high-waisted two-toned matching light blue and neon orange leggings seemingly made of a breathable stretch fabric that allowed for a whole host of movement.

On her feet, the social media star laced up Nike athletic sneakers. The pair were a bright white with matching laces and mesh uppers. Even the soles, which were thick and likely made of rubber, were white. The sporty style is much like any other athletic shoe, made with a flexible, breathable and aerodynamic mesh made for everything from working out to running errands. Hunt’s monochrome style is a perfect mixture of style and function, bringing together the best of both worlds.

Last time we saw Hunt, she posted a recap from her Mexico vacation, modeling several pairs of boldly patterned triangle-top bikinis for sun-soaked time on the beach, a sporty black tank and white shorts combo for playing soccer and a classic little black dress for a night out on the town.

Gracie Hunt attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The former Miss Kansas often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

PHOTOS: See how other celebrities style sneakers.