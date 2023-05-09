Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Gets Fiery in Red-Hot Dress & Clear Platforms

Gracie Hunt took to Instagram on Monday to share her top five favorite places to watch a game in Dallas. She also shared, “when we’re out celebrating at sporting events or sports bars we want to do so responsibly, which means not drinking and driving.”

The ex-soccer player looked stunning in her ensemble entirely in red. She donned a sleeveless dress that flowed seamlessly and extended past her knees. The dress was designed with exquisite draping, making her look effortlessly elegant. To complement her outfit, she adorned herself with dangling gold necklaces and bracelets, adding a touch of sophistication to her appearance.

Hunt selected clear platform mules for the occasion. These shoes feature a slip-on PVC style and a nude platform sole, adding extra height to the high-block heel. The peep toe style provides a playful touch to any outfit, while the platform sole offers stability and comfort. These shoes are a great addition to any fashion-forward wardrobe, perfect for dressing up or down.

The stacked platform mule trend is one to watch, with designers like Versace, Schutz and Valentino showcasing styles ranging from bold prints and colors to sleek neutrals. This versatile trend pairs well with both casual and dressy outfits, adding a touch of height and edginess to any ensemble.

As a former Miss Kansas winner, Hunt has a penchant for trendy and daring footwear, often opting for pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals for formal events. Her collection of high heels from designers like Tom Ford and Valentino features various heights, colors and finishes.

For more casual occasions, she dons athletic wear from brands like Fabletics and Alo Yoga, paired with sneakers, boots, or slippers. Hunt’s shoe style is marked by bold choices, including sky-high heels, colorful Moon Boots and comfy Ugg slippers.

