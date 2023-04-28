Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Pops at NFL Draft in Yellow Bodycon Dress & Geometric Heels

Gracie Hunt made a vibrant appearance for day one of the annual NFL Draft 2023 event presented by Bud Light today in Kansas City, Mo. Gracie posted a photo to her Instagram taken today while on the red carpet alongside her father, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

The image saw the social media star clad in a neon yellow mini dress studded with rows upon rows large silver sequins that gave her look a high-shine finish. The garment was body-con and made of a thin breathable fabric.

Matching her dress, Gracie stepped out in a pair of metallic silver sandal heels crafted of silver metallic uppers, block heels and peep-toe detailing.

The footwear also featured thin ankle straps that wrapped around her ankles multiple times, securing the style in place.

As we transition from spring to the warmer summer months, sandals are becoming a staple for many celebrities both on and off the red carpet. The footwear style has been seen on many stars including Angela Bassett, Simone Biles and Dove Cameron.

Gracie’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The former Miss Kansas often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino.

Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers. During workouts, Gracie can also often be found wearing a variety of colorful and chunky athletic sneakers hailing from Nike among other brands.

Gracie’s father, Clark Hunt, is the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs and has been since 2006 following his father, Lamar Hunt’s death. The Hunt family has owned the Kansas City Chiefs since the team was founded in 1959. The Chiefs have 10 picks for the 2023 NFL Draft including two picks in Rounds 4, 6 and 7.

The annual NFL Draft allows teams in the National Football League (NFL) to induct new players. This year’s event, presented by Bud Light, will begin with its first round on April 27, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29. Top players in this year’s Draft include Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson and C.J. Stroud.

