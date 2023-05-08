Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Shines in Metallic Shorts & Sequined Top at F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Gracie Hunt was amongst the many stars that made appearances in Miami this weekend. For the Kansas City Chief owner’s daughter, it was all about the F1 Grand Prix of Miami, one of the 22 prestigious races in the world-renowned auto racing championship Formula 1.

She was “somewhere on the right track,” according to her Instagram post. Hunt glittered in a black and silver top covered in sequin designed with a draping neckline. She coupled the top with metallic-effect leather shorts that featured a silver-tone, leather, metallic finish, elasticated waistband, front button and zip fastening, two side slit pockets, rear patch pocket and above-knee length.

Her hair was styled in a fun half-up and half-down hairstyle to let her glowing makeup shine through. As for accessories, she opted for classic hoop earrings, a diamond necklace and matching bracelets to bring the look together.

The photos didn’t allow us to see her shoes. However, Hunt is frequently drawn to trendy and daring footwear as the former Miss Kansas winner frequently opts for pointed-toe pumps or platform-soled sandals for formal occasions. Her collection of high heels from renowned designers such as Tom Ford and Valentino boasts a variety of heights, colors and finishes.

When not attending events, she can be seen sporting athletic wear from brands like Fabletics and Alo Yoga, which she often matches with sneakers, boots or slippers. With an inclination towards bold and fashionable shoe choices, Hunt’s shoe style is characterized by sky-high heels, colorful Moon Boots boots and cozy Ugg slippers.

Over the weekend, she also attended the National Soccer Hall of Fame induction wearing a royal blue short-sleeved minidress with ribbed detailing that she teamed with a pair of open-toe silver sandals.

PHOTOS: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023 Victory Parade