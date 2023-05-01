Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Serves Sleek Style in Split Pants & Chunky Heels at Kelce Jam 2023

Gracie Hunt made a chic appearance at the Kelce Jam 2023 on April 28. Created and hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the event was a celebration of both the Chief’s Super Bowl win this year and Kansas City as it hosted the NFL Draft 2023.

Hunt made a sparkly statement while arriving on the red carpet at the Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas. For the occasion, the former Miss Kansas donned a sleeveless white top that was adorned with rhinestone accents and included knot detailing at the center.

Gracie Hunt attends Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheater on April 28, 2023, in Bonner Springs, Kansas. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hunt teamed the lightweight separate with sleek black split hem pants. To amp up her look, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt accessorized with several jewels including a diamond choker necklace, beaded bracelets and a large statement ring. She styled her blond tresses in loose curls and opted for soft glam.

When it came down to the shoes, Gracie gave her ensemble a boost with black platform sandals. The leather silhouette peaked out in between the slit of her pants leg and had a thick strap across the toe and a chunky outsole.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Gracie Hunt attends Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheater on April 28, 2023, in Bonner Springs, Kansas. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The 24-year-old socialite often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

