Gracie Hunt Pops in Rainbow Knit Crop Top, Skirt and Valentino Platform Heels

Gracie Hunt brought vibrant style to spring break this week while in Cabo San Lucas.

Hunt posed by the pool in Baja California Sur on Saturday night in a two-piece outfit, as seen on Instagram. For the occasion, the socialite — who’s also the daughter of Kansas City Chief’s co-owner Clark Hunt — wore a multicolored knit crop top by Alexis. Her $495 Cielo crop top featured a multicolored knit base with tufted orange trim, which created a vibrant statement when paired with a matching belted $484 Kalile miniskirt.

Hunt finished her ensemble with a woven flap-style raffia clutch, as well as several thin beaded bracelets and a thin gold necklace.

When it came to shoes, Hunt slipped on a pair of towering platform sandals from Valentino. Her VLogo style featured braided ankle straps and woven toe straps crafted from yellowed raffia. Similarly woven platform soles and thick block heels — likely totaling 5 inches in height — finished the set. Gleaming gold VLogo metal plates topped each strap as well, giving them a pop of metallic logo mania. Though Hunt’s sandals are currently sold out, similar block-heeled pairs can be found on Neiman Marcus’ website.

Valentino’s VLogo platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The former Miss Kansas often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

