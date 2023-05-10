Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Elevates Blue Bodycon Dress With 6-Inch Heels in Miami

Gracie Hunt took to Instagram on Monday to let her followers know she will be in Germany in November for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Miami Dolphins.

The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt posed in a turquoise bodycon dress that featured a scoop neckline and paneled detailing along the waistline that was accompanied by a matching string tied into a bow with gold caps.

Hunt accessorized the look with a gold bracelet and a pair of turquoise statement earrings. She kept her bright blond hair in a side-parted style with soft waves framing her face bringing attention to her minimal makeup that featured a nude pink lip.

The Special Olympics ambassador completed the look by slipping into a pair of nude sandals. The heels featured an almond toe and a strappy design. The sandals brought height to the look with a platform sole and a stiletto heel that was about 6 inches tall. Hunt was also seen wearing platform heels in her latest Instagram post which she paired with a fiery red dress.

Related Jordyn Woods Pops in Yellow Bodycon Minidress & Square-Toe Heels at PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party Priyanka Chopra Was 'Mortified' After Falling in Sky-High Heels on 'Love Again' Red Carpet Kate Beckinsale Gives Bridal Dressing a Dramatic Update in Pleated Gown & Platforms at 'Fool's Paradise' Premiere

Since the NFL Draft, Hunt has been spending most of her time in Florida attending events like a friend’s bachelorette party and the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. The ex-soccer player posted to her Instagram wearing a pair of metallic shorts.

The former Miss Kansas often gravitates towards trendy and bold pieces of footwear. Hunt usually slips into platform-soled sandals or pointed-toe pumps for red-carpet events. Her shoe closet is filled with sky-high heels in a variety of heights, colors, and finishes from top labels like Tom Ford and Valentino. When off-duty, she is often seen in athletic wear from brands like Fabletics and Alo Yoga. She often pairs her matching sets with sneakers, boots or slippers from brands like Moon Boots and Ugg.

PHOTOS: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023 Victory Parade