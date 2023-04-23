Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Swims With Sharks in Eco-Friendly Bikini for Earth Day 2023

Gracie Hunt brought vibrant style to Earth Day this yar.

While on vacation to commemorate the sustainable holiday, Hunt wore a blue bikini — as seen on swimwear brand Venus’ Instagram. While posing near trees by the beach, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs’ co-owner Clark Hunt wore bright blue swimwear. Her attire featured Venus’ $29 triangle bikini top and $29 tie-side bottoms, each cinched with thin string side ties. Hunt said it’s one of her favorite brands because of its “environmentally responsible practices” and “positive impact” on the planet.

However, this wasn’t Hunt’s only Earth Day swimwear moment. In a post the model shared to her own Instagram page, she swam in the ocean while surrounded by sharks. On this occasion, Hunt wore a white bikini top and briefs, each covered in a swirling dark and light blue striped print.

“This Earth Day, remember that the greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it. Let’s all do our part,” Hunt captioned her post.

Earth Day — a national environmentalist movement that began in 1970 — is celebrated on April 22, marking the achievements and the importance of sustainability. Since then, the day itself has grown to encompass all of April as Earth Month. The occasion is often marked by a range of brands’ and companies’ sustainability products, projects and new environmentally-friendly products, introduced this season from labels including Ugg, Koio, Balmain, Keen and more.

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The former Miss Kansas often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed-toe pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

