The Met Gala Gets The ‘Gossip Girl’ Treatment in Season 2 Finale

Hey, Upper East Siders…FN here! The Met Gala is a permanent fixture in the lexicons of both fashion and pop culture — and now, the annual event has even received the “Gossip Girl” treatment.

In the season 2 finale of the HBO Max drama, the Gala was recreated with numerous dramatic scenes — and ensembles, to boot. One of the boldest from costume designer Eric Daman was Julian Calloway (Jordan Alexander)’s pre-spring 2023 Oscar de la Renta minidress, crafted from numerous strands of sparkling crystals — the very same dress worn by Taylor Swift to the 2022 MTV VMA’s (though Alexander wore it first during filming).

Jordan Alexander stars in HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” season 2 finale. CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

Continuing the show’s penchant for over-the-top attire, Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty) wore a custom embellished Bode suit, while Aki Menzies (Evan Mock) popped in a pastel-pink jacket and pants by The Consistency Project. Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind) was glamorously outfitted in a sweeping floral-printed navy gown from Carolina Herrera, while Monet de Haan (Savannah Lee Smith) exuded ’90s gothic glamour in a sheer black lace crop top, veil and skirt — all vintage pieces by Patrick Kelly. Luna La (Zion Moreno) rounded out the Upper East Siders’ core group in a shimmering silver minidress from Monse, according to Vanity Fair.

(L-R) Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind and Evan Mock star in HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” season 2 finale. CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

Of course, this being the Met Gala, there were a number of cameo appearances from real-life celebrities and famous fashion figures, including Andy Cohen, Lukas Gage, Olivia O’Brien and even Monse and Oscar de la Renta’s co-creative director, Fernando Garcia. One scene even included an appearance from Tony Award-winning actor — and the CW “Gossip Girl”‘s former star — Matt Doyle, who jokingly referenced the original’s six-year-long plot.

Savannah Lee Smith stars in HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” season 2 finale. CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

The “Gossip Girl” Met Gala — shot in a recreated set, also according to Vanity Fair — notably debuted prior to the actual 2023 event, scheduled to take place on May 1. This year’s occasion, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will be titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrating the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s lengthy career at Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and his own namesake brand. Funded by Chanel, Condé Nast, Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld, the Gala will also include an all-star roster of co-chairs: Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and FNAA Collection of the Year Award winner Dua Lipa.

However, aside from the fictional Gala portrayal in “Gossip Girl,” multiple stars from the show have actually attended the event in real-life. Both Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak (in Christopher John Rogers and Chanel, respectively) appeared at the 2021 “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” event, as well as Evan Mock (in Thom Browne). In 2022, Mock and Thomas Doherty (respectively in Head of State and Dior) attended 2022’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” event, as well.

Jordan Alexander and Christopher John Rogers attend the 2021 Met Gala celebrating “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Sept. 13, 2021. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Though this year’s Gala’s guest list is currently unknown, expect more news to break in the coming months. Past events have featured an array of established and rising celebrities, including brand partner ambassadors, Vogue‘s recent covergirls and the most recent winners of awards including the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys.

Currently, HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” has not been renewed or picked up up by another network at this time.

You know you love us! XOXO…

