Golda Rosheuvel Regally Blooms In Manolo Blahnik Heels at ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Premiere for Netflix UK

By Chelsea Avila
Golda Rosheuvel at Netflix premiere of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Premiere
Golda Rosheuvel stepped into Queen Charlotte’s heels for the UK Netflix premiere of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” The companion series to the platform’s original “Bridgerton” series, which explores character Queen Charlotte (Rosheuvel)’s backstory as a royal, premieres on May 4.

For the premiere in London on Friday, Rosheuvel made a statement in a mint green silk Miss Sohee coat. Featuring elegant bead-trimmed dark pink floral embroidery, the blossoming piece was styled by Georgia Medley atop a long black dress. Rosheuvel’s attire was completed with a sparkling diamond floral brooch, as well as gleaming Anabela Chan earrings, for a regal finish.

manolo blahnik shoes, Golda Rosheuvel arrives at the UK Netflix premiere of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" on April 21, 2023
Golda Rosheuvel arrives at the UK Netflix premiere of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” on April 21, 2023.

When it came to footwear, Medley finished Rosheuvel’s ensemble with a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels. The style featured black satin close-toed uppers, complete with sparkling crystal toe accents. The set brought a bejeweled finish to her outfit, streamlining its silhouette with a dark hue and sparkling embellishments.

Golda Rosheuvel and India Ria Amarteifio , netflix premiere, The cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story photographed at the UK Netflix premiere of the series on April 21, 2023.
Golda Rosheuvel and India Ria Amarteifio photographed at the UK Netflix premiere of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” on April 21, 2023.

In a similar vein, actress India Ria Amarteifio — who plays adolescent Queen Charlotte on the show — wore a Sabina Bilenko couture dress featuring a crystal-trimmed black bodice, white silk skirt and a floor-length train. Arsema Thomas, who portrays a young Lady Danbury, was also sharply outfitted in a bright red Viviers Studio dress, arm cuffs and heels.

netflix premiere, The cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story photographed at the UK Netflix premiere of the series on April 21, 2023.
The cast of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” photographed at the UK Netflix premiere of the series on April 21, 2023.

Through the imagination of Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland universe, “Bridgerton” grew across two seasons upon its premiere in 2020. Based on the fiction book series of the same name, the show features aristocrats and upper-class socialites portrayed by a cast including Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley and Regé-Jean Page as they court one another to find romance. Since its debut, the program has also released a Bloomingdale’s spring edit and a shoe collection with Malone Souliers.

PHOTOS: Discover the extravagant costumes of “Bridgerton” in the gallery. 

