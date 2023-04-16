GloRilla Pops in Pucci Bikini Top & Ruffled Pants With Hidden Heels at Interscope’s Coachella 2023 Party

GloRilla brought a vibrant pop of color to Interscope Records’ Coachella party this weekend.

While attending the event in Palm Springs, Calif., GloRilla posed in a swirling Pucci bikini top. Her $380 style featured triangular cups with adjustable straps, covered in the brand’s signature Marmo pattern in hues of white, fuchsia, orange, purple and lime green. A set of matching limited-edition printed $2,045 trousers with tiered ruffled hems completed her ensemble.

GloRilla attends the Interscope Coachella Party in Palm Springs, Calif., on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for PMC

The “Tomorrow 2” rapper finished her outfit with diamond-covered silver stud earrings, bracelets and a thick watch, as well as two large chain link pendant necklaces — which were also covered in diamonds. When it came to footwear, GloRilla’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely the “Blessed” musician’s footwear featured a platform-soled base in a sneaker or sandal silhouette, given the warm outdoor climate and her pant’s long hems.

Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla and Yo Gotti attend the Interscope Coachella Party in Palm Springs, Calif., on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for PMC

Interscope Records’ Coachella party was held on Sunday in Palm Springs during the 2023 Coachella music festival, celebrating its participating musicians, with activations by American Express and Laneige. The event featured beverages by VitaminWater, Patron El Alto Tequila, Heineken Silver and Rabble Wine, as well as food from Pringles and chef Mason Hereford of Turkey and the Wolf. Guests included GloRilla, Renée Rapp, Benny Blanco and Ebony Riley.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

