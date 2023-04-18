Gisele Bündchen Poses in Cutout Dress, Classic Boots & Gleaming Jewelry for Vivara’s Spring 2023 Campaign

Gisele Bündchen was purely chic in the newest campaign for the luxury jewelry brand Vivara. The moment follows Vivara’s celebration of its 60th anniversary last year.

As seen on Instagram, Bündchen posed in the Brazilian label’s latest campaign, wearing an array of sharp outfits. The supermodel’s attire for the occasion was minimalist and sleek, allowing Vivara’s new accessories to take center stage; one shot found her wearing an asymmetric white top with round silver earrings and layered rings, each accented with black enamel and gleaming blue stones.

Bündchen’s other outfits for the occasion were equally minimalist. One featured a black sleeveless dress with a high neckline and wide bodice, trimmed with delicate diamond and pearl drop earrings, rings and layered choker and lariat necklaces. Another included an asymmetric black top and matching slit skirt, paired with thin gold necklaces, hoop earrings, a ring and layered bangles studded with multicolored gemstones.

The model’s final look followed a similar formula, as well: a black cutout one-sleeved dress with a slit skirt, complemented by a gold and diamond leaf bud-shaped necklace, stacked bangles and dangling drop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Bündchen’s only visible shoes gave her attire a classic finish: a set of black leather boots. The “Lessons” author’s smooth, round-toed gold pair featured a knee-high silhouette with stretchy uppers, accented by closed toes. Short block heels totaling 2-3 inches in height finished the set with a subtle height boost, remaining minimalist while allowing Vivara’s jewelry to take center stage.

Bündchen’s shoe style is often sleek and sharp. The Burberry muse regularly wears stiletto-heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Alexandre Birman, Schutz, and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be seen in sharp neutral athletic and low-top leather sneakers by Common Projects, Converse, Hoka One One and On Running. Her casual wardrobe regularly includes chic neutral ankle and knee-high boots from Ugg, Acne Studios, Chloé and Isabel Marant, as well.

