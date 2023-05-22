Gisele Bündchen Dances in Upcycled Stella McCartney Dress & Crystal Jimmy Choo Heels at Brazil Foundation Gala

Gisele Bündchen served sleek style at the Brazil Foundation’s Luz Alliance Gala in Miami on May 20. Held at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, the event helped raise funds to finance initiatives that work in Brazilian biomes for the benefit of nature and communities.

In a video uploaded by Caras Brasil on Instagram, the supermodel dances onstage alongside singer Ivete Sangalo. For the occasion, Bündchen donned a white custom upcycled gown from the Stella McCartney collection.

To further elevate her ensemble, Bündchen accessorized with dangling diamond earrings, a small leather square clutch and several midi rings. She opted for soft makeup with a pink pout and her hair was styled in loose beach waves.

Giving her outfit a glamorous boost, Bündchen slipped into Jimmy Choo’s Saeda Sandal. Made in Italy, the silhouette includes a delicate crystal chain that gently adorns the ankle like jewelry, while the meticulously crafted crystals also drip gracefully down the line of the heel. Striking and statement, this pointed pair is set on a slim 3.9-inch heel.

Jimmy Choo’s Saeda Sandal 100

Bündchen’s shoe style is often sleek and sharp. The Jimmy Choo campaign star regularly wears stiletto-heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Alexandre Birman, Schutz, and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be seen in sharp neutral athletic and low-top leather sneakers by Common Projects, Converse, Hoka One One and On Running. Her casual wardrobe regularly includes chic neutral ankle and knee-high boots from Ugg, Acne Studios, Chloé and Isabel Marant, as well.

PHOTOS: Discover Gisele Bündchen’s top red carpet moments over the years in the gallery.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.