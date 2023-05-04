Gisele Bündchen Glows in Jimmy Choo’s Summer 2023 Campaign With Daring Cutout Dress & Leg-Climbing Sandals

Gisele Bündchen is the star of Jimmy Choo’s summer 2023 campaign.

The Brazilian supermodel exuded her beachy glow for the campaign, embodying the brand’s spirit and commanding full attention against a sun-drenched backdrop.

The summery collection includes high-shine gold Agave flat gladiator sandals that travel up and around her leg, the delicate pearl-embellished Fayence slides, and the handwoven Bon Bon Bucket maxi bag. These go-to summer styles are made to be worn on repeat, each product encapsulating timeless glamour made for the summer season.

Gisele Bündchen for Jimmy Choo’s summer 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Jimmy Choo Other shoe styles featured in the campaign include the structural Saeda sandal platform and the Indiya metallic sandal. Accompanying the campaign images was a film that saw a sunbathed Bündchen clad in swimwear and in a white cutout dress, stomping through the lobby of a hotel interwoven with clips of her in formalwear.

The images were shot by Carlijn Jacobs on location in tropical Miami. The extensive collection is heavily inspired by summer romance and sun-drenched days, confidently spearheaded by Bündchen and her statuesque poses. The full summer 2023 collection can be shopped now on Jimmy Choo’s website.

Gisele Bündchen for Jimmy Choo’s summer 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

The campaign was released just a few days after Bündchen’s return to the Met Gala, where she wore a white Chanel dress with a feathered cape. The supermodel was also seen wearing a black minidress at the after party of the event.

Gisele Bündchen for Jimmy Choo’s summer 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

Since the beginning of the year, Bündchen’s been keeping it busy. The Brazilian supermodel has starred in new campaigns for Louis Vuitton, Arezzo, Vivara and IWC Schaffhausen.

