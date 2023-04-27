Gisele Bundchen Gets to Work in Pink Hard Hat, Skinny Jeans & White Sneakers at Children’s Village in Miami

Gisele Bündchen showed her support for the Children’s Village shelter in Overtown, Miami, as seen in her latest Instagram post. The Brazilian supermodel reportedly donated $1 million to fund a new playground at the shelter.

The Children’s Village is a facility center that aims to provide a variety of services and facilities for children and families sheltered by Lotus House. These include a children’s garden, playground, new children’s services building, preschool, innovation and resource center, and community support facilities.

For the event on Wednesday, Bündchen coordinated with the team in a white T-shirt embossed with the organization’s logo. She coupled the classic yet colorful top with signature skinny jeans. The only accessory she wore was the bright pink hard hat that brought the look to completion.

The model kicked back in white sneakers for the ultimate cozy and comfortable vibe. White sneakers have evolved from athletic footwear to a ubiquitous fashion staple. From the classic Converse Chuck Taylor to the minimalist Stan Smith, designers have reimagined the white sneaker. They now come in various materials, shapes and styles, from chunky soles to sleek, low-profile designs. White sneakers are now a versatile, year-round accessory.

Gisele’s footwear choices typically lean towards classic and timeless designs that can be easily dressed up or down, such as elegant pumps, strappy sandals, and ankle boots. She prefers neutral shades like black, nude, and beige that complement various outfits, occasionally adding a pop of glamour with bold hues like red or metallics. Her shoe style exudes understated refinement and emphasizes quality materials and sleek, sophisticated design elements.

The mommy mogul’s fashion sense exudes elegance and sophistication with a focus on classic, timeless designs. She gravitates towards neutral shades that can be dressed up or down, occasionally adding a touch of glamour with bold hues or metallics.

