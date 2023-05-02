Gisele Bundchen Slips on Little Black Dress & Peep-Toe Heels for Chanel’s Met Gala 2023 After Party

Gisele Bündchen embraced all-black dressing as she attended Chanel’s Met Gala 2023 after party on Monday in New York.
The Brazilian supermodel wore a Chanel minidress that featured a scoop neckline, which was lined with a thin gold linked chain which also decorated the small pocket that rested right at the waistline. She layered the fitted piece with a wool coat that had a linear satin panel that traced down the side of the jacket.
Bündchen accessorized the look with a pair of gold mini hoops, a dainty ring, and a glossy black leather clutch. She kept her honey blond locks in a softly waved style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip.
The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of black pumps. The satin heels featured a metallic gold footbed which matched the lining around the peep toe strap. The satin ankle strap supported the added height coming from the stiletto heel which was about 2 inches tall.
Bündchen went for a completely different look as she graced the carpet earlier that night. She attended the fundraising gala wearing a sparkling white Chanel gown with an angelic feathered coat and cutout sandals. This is the same look that she wore for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Korea cover in 2007, which was shot by Karl Lagerfeld.
Bündchen has been attending the Met Gala since her career took off in the early aughts, with her first-ever appearance in 2003. The supermodel served as a co-chair alongside her then-husband, Tom Brady, as well as Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams in 2017. She dazzled in a shimmering backless Stella McCartney gown that year. She’s donned other top designers, including Dior, Alexander McQueen, Versace and Saint Laurent over the years at the Met Gala.
The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
