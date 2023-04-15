Gisele Bündchen Slips on Espadrilles & White Skinny Jeans at Beach Polo World Cup in Miami

Gisele Bündchen was photographed today at the Beach Polo World Cup in Miami.

The Brazilian supermodel wore a breezy white collared button-down shirt neatly tucked into high-waisted skinny white jeans.

Gisele Bündchen is seen at The Beach Polo World Cup in Miami with friends on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

On the accessories front, the runway regular toted a quilted tan shoulder bag in a medium size with shiny gold chain straps and matching hardware. The “Devil Wears Prada” actress wore all gold accessories including layered chain necklaces worn with coordinating bracelets and small hoop earrings. Shielding her eyes, Bündchen sported black and gold Chanel sunglasses with thick rounded frames.

The “Taxi” actress wore her long blond hair parted down the middle worn in beachy voluminous face-framing waves.

Gisele Bündchen is seen at The Beach Polo World Cup in Miami with friends on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, Bündchen stepped out in tan espadrilles comprised of slightly elevated cork soles and sleek brown leather uppers. The shoes featured almond-shaped toes and a slip-on construction that made for ease of wear. The shoe acts as a casual and neutral addition to the fashionable force’s ensemble.

A closer look at Gisele Bündchen’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Espadrilles are a go-to style for many celebrities including Paris Hilton, Angela Bassett, Jill Biden and Simone Biles among others.

Bündchen’s shoe style is often sleek and sharp. The Burberry muse regularly wears stiletto-heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Alexandre Birman, Schutz, and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be seen in sharp neutral athletic and low-top leather sneakers by Common Projects, Converse, Hoka One One and On Running. Her casual wardrobe regularly includes chic neutral ankle and knee-high boots from Ugg, Acne Studios, Chloé and Isabel Marant, as well.