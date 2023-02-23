Gigi Hadid Blooms in 3D Flower Shorts & White Bouquet Heels at Prada’s Fall 2023 Runway Show

Gigi Hadid made a garden-worthy statement on the runway at Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

While walking in the show on Thursday, Hadid wore a crisp gray wool coat. Complementing the piece was a matching pair of knee-length shorts — though, in signature Prada fashion, they gained an artistic spin courtesy of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

The set was embellished with 3D white flowers embroidered across its front, hanging with romantic sway. Hadid’s attire was neutrally complemented with a classic black ribbed sweater, with a Prada punch from peachy blush eyelashes.

Gigi Hadid walks in Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

When it came to shoes, Hadid’s ensemble was finished with a set of pointed-toe pumps. The glossy patent leather style included sharp triangular toes and smooth uppers, given a sculptural Prada twist from a flared counter and exaggerated vamps, mimicking the silhouette of wrapped bouquet paper. Punctuating the set were monochrome 3D flowers in a matching white hue, bringing a garden-worthy finish to the style — also seen on models in the show in hues of punchy orange, pink, yellow, black and sage green.

A closer look at Hadid’s Prada pumps. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The footwear also complemented Prada’s show space this season, where an industrial metal-floored room was spaced by orange columns lined with white flowers — witnessed by an audience including Emma Roberts, Charli D’Amelio, Naomi Ackie, Landon Barker, Claire Foy, Olivia Cooke and Letitia Wright.

Models walk in Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Fendi, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

