Gigi Hadid Pops in Dip-Dyed Dress & Maroon Boots for ‘Next in Fashion’ Press

Gigi Hadid brought a pop of color to Manhattan this week while promoting season 2 of Netflix’s “Next in Fashion” — where she serves as a co-host alongside Tan France. The second season of the fashion design reality competition premieres on the streaming platform on March 3.

While out in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday, Hadid braved the post-rain cobblestones in a vibrant outfit. The supermodel donned a long-sleeved mock-neck midi dress, featuring dip-dyed hues of maroon, orange, green and blue. The bohemian ombré piece was smoothly accessorized with gold hoop earrings, layered rings and a bright red lip, allowing the piece’s movement and color to take center stage.

Gigi Hadid walks in SoHo in New York City, New York on Feb. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Hadid slipped on a pair of square-toed boots to complete her outfit. The model’s style featured smooth maroon uppers that faded into orange hues near its counters. Covered in a faint crescent print, the set was complete with thin black soles and short 2 to 3-inch cylindrical heels for a futuristic finish — and, with its deep colors, smoothly complemented Hadid’s dress without overwhelming it.

A closer look at Hadid’s boots. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

The model’s colorful attire follows her dramatic outing on Monday, when she wore an eye-printed spring 2023 Alexander McQueen dress with Calzedonia tights and metallic red Christian Louboutin pumps to the “Next in Fashion” tastemaker event, also in New York City.

Gigi Hadid attends the “Next in Fashion” season 2 tastemaker party in New York City, New York on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Hadid’s shoe choices typically veer on the casual side. The Maybelline muse frequently wears sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti for formal occasions.

