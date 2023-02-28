Gigi Hadid Serves Up Drama in Alexander McQueen Dress & Metallic Louboutins for ‘Next in Fashion’ Season 2 Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid continued her streak of bold outfits while promoting season 2 of Netflix’s “Next in Fashion” — where she serves as a co-host alongside Tan France. The second season of the fashion design reality competition premieres on the streaming platform on March 3.

While attending the show’s tastemaker party in New York City on Monday night, Hadid wore a dramatic white Alexander McQueen gown. The supermodel‘s style, designed by Sarah Burton for the British label’s spring 2023 collection, featured a sheer sleeveless base layered with an asymmetric minidress. The dress itself, which featured wide off-the-shoulder sleeves and a long front sash, included a large black and red eyeball print for a graphic edge.

Gigi Hadid attends the “Next in Fashion” season 2 tastemaker party in New York City, New York on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

A deep red lip, sheer black tights and a sculpted silver metal bracelet, ring and Aura post earrings — also from McQueen’s spring 2023 collection — dynamically finished Hadid’s attire.

Gigi Hadid attends the “Next in Fashion” season 2 tastemaker party in New York City, New York on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

When it came to footwear, Hadid slipped on a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin heels to complete her outfit. The model’s $945 Hot Chick slingback style featured shimmering metallic red uppers, complete with scalloped slingback straps and triangular pointed toes. Slick 4-inch stiletto heels, as well as the designer’s signature red soles, completed the set with a gleaming finish.

Christian Louboutin’s Hot Chick slingback pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Hadid’s shoe choices typically veer on the casual side. The Maybelline muse frequently wears sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti for formal occasions.

