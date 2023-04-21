Gigi Hadid Gets Colorful in Striped Cardigan, Ripped Jeans & Yellow Converse Sneakers

Gigi Hadid was photographed hanging out with her friend Leah McCarthy in New York yesterday.

The model was clad in a vibrant ensemble consisting of a pink button down with one half-white striped side and a paisley printed lining also in white. The breezy button-down was worn with the sleeves cuffed and styled overtop a white crop tank top.

Gigi Hadid and Leah McCarthy seen in SoHo on April 20, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Overtop it all, Hadid sported a pink and green striped cardigan tied over her shoulders in a preppy manner. The garment is most likely from the fashion figure’s very own brand Guest in Residence. On bottom, Hadid wore light wash “mom” jeans in a baggy high-waisted style featuring heavy distressing on the knees.

Gigi Hadid and Leah McCarthy seen in SoHo on April 20, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Rounding out her ensemble, Hadid wore thin light green shades and stacked on a plethora of chunky gold necklaces. The Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador also carried a pastel yellow leather mini bag.

When it came to footwear, Hadid stuck to the classics, casually completing her look with a pair of celeb-loved Converse sneakers. The runway regular’s sneakers were low-top and featured pastel yellow canvas uppers flecked with pink flowers, fastened in place with white laces. Capped white toes and flat white rubber soles finished the pair with a walkable and relaxed base. The shoe brand is a fan favorite, worn regularly by the likes of Eva Longoria, Tia Mowry, Willow Smith and Billie Eilish among others.

Gigi Hadid and Leah McCarthy seen in SoHo on April 20, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Much like her clothing choices, Hadid’s shoe choices often veer on the casual side. The socialite frequently wears comfortable sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, with which she collaborated on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping pumps, boots and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti.

