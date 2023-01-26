Gigi Hadid Suits Up in Black Sandals for Boss’ Spring 2023 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid brought a sleek take to suiting for Boss’ spring 2023 campaign.

The imagery, shot by Mikael Jansson, stars Hadid alongside Naomi Campbell, Maluma, Lee Minho, Khaby Lame and Matteo Berrettini, all posing with their childhood photos to show how a “boss” is made.

In the campaign, the supermodel posed for Jansson’s lens in a black suit with a ’90s-esque, boxy fit. The set featured a sharp-lapeled blazer and matching trousers, detailed with a slouchy silhouette. Though Hadid wore no accessories, she did opt to wear her suit sans-top, giving the attire a slick, effortlessly nonchalant twist.

Gigi Hadid stars in Boss’ spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Mikael Jansson /Courtesy of Boss

When it came to shoes, Hadid appeared to slip into a set of black sandals that matched her suit. Though the style couldn’t be fully seen, it did appear to feature smooth uppers with open-toed front straps and narrow soles, adding a breezy finish to her ensemble.

Boss’ spring 2023 women’s collection features an array of classic pieces in neutral tones, complementing anyone’s pre-existing wardrobe. The line includes relaxed sweaters, blouses, coats, belted jackets and separates in a primary palette of tan, cream and black, punctuated by deep green and cobalt blue. The same hues can be seen in its footwear selection, which includes low-heeled pointed pumps, chunky sneakers and rounded loafers. Ranging from $88 to $2,795, the collection is now available on Boss’ website.

Hadid’s shoe choices typically veer on the casual side. The Maybelline muse frequently wears sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti for formal occasions.

