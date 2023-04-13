Gigi Hadid Has Menswear-inspired Moment in Oversized Cream Blazer & Shiny Dress Shoes

Gigi Hadid was photographed going out for the night in New York yesterday.

The model donned a cream blazer in a structured and oversized style that made for a very menswear-inspired moment. Hadid then styled her blazer jacket overtop a sage green asymmetrical top worn tucked neatly into cream-colored baggy trousers.

Gigi Hadid is seen on April 12, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Maximally accessorizing her ensemble, Hadid donned all-gold jewelry comprised of layered chain necklaces worn with a plethora of matching metal earrings in all sizes and shapes. Hadid wore a sage green scarf loosely around her neck that was most likely from her own cashmere brand Guest In Residence.

As for her hair, the Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador opted to keep her long blonde tresses parted down the middle and worn in large voluminous curls that gave her hair a beachy effect.

Gigi Hadid is seen on April 12, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Sticking to the classics, Hadid stepped out in a classic pair of black dress shoes. The formal footwear included short squared heels, thick soles and a streamlined lace-up silhouette with a glossy patent leather finish. The reliable style is a closet staple for many men and women, Hadid included, for its versatility and comfort. Unlike loafers, leather dress shoes are worn for more formal occasions including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Much like her clothing choices, Hadid’s shoe choices often veer on the casual side. The socialite frequently wears comfortable sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, with which she collaborated on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping pumps, boots and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti.

