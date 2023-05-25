Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Pops in Purple Minidress & Pink Vinyl Pumps at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Georgina Rodríguez is ready to take over the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet. Later today, Rodriguez will attend the 2023 amfAR Gala.

The girlfriend of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo was photographed arriving at Hotel Martinez in Cannes, Frances, on Thursday. She wore a bright purple minidress with short sleeves and button detailing.

Georgina Rodriguez is seen at Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 25, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: GC Images

Rodríguez wore her dress with clear hot-pink vinyl pumps with a pointed-toe silhouette and stiletto heels reaching at least 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Georgina Rodriguez’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Before landing in Cannes, the social media star posted a photo to Instagram that saw her posing in front of a jet plane.

Rodríguez was clad in a black Alo Yoga set comprised of a black sports bra and wrap skirt with a coordinating shrug. She also wore Alo Yoga socks and Alo Yoga undergarments worn high on her hips peeking past the waist of her skirt. Additionally, the star toted a hot pink mini Birkin bag which she wore with mid-sized silver hoops and thin black cat eye 90s-esque sunglasses.

On the footwear front, the Spanish influencer donned a pair of all-white sneakers constructed of a breathable white mesh with sleek white lace-up detailing and a chunky silhouette.

Rodríguez has a penchant for extravagant fashion. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard. The soccer player’s girlfriend often boasts a hefty price tag when it comes to clothes.

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France.

From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.