Georgia May Jagger Takes Lux Leather in Trench Dress & Pumps to Burberry’s Fall 2023 LFW Show With Bianca Jagger

Georgia May Jagger made the front row for Burberry’s fall 2023 fashion show a true family affair at London Fashion Week.

On Monday, Jagger arrived to the show at Kennington Park in London to take in Daniel Lee’s newest designs for the British house, along with Bianca Jagger — the ex-wife of her father, Mick Jagger.

For the occasion, the model wore a black leather trench-style minidress with pointed lapels and a belted waist. Jagger, meanwhile, popped in a white embroidered maxi dress, coat and bakers’ cap, accessorized with matching gloves, large pearl drop earrings and leather oxfords — plus a crystal-covered cane for added flair.

(L-R): Bianca Jagger and Georgia May Jagger attend Burberry’s fall 2023 fashion show at Kennington Park in London, England during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20, 2023. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

When it came to footwear, Georgia finished her outfit with a set of slick black pumps. Her black leather style, creating a monochrome moment with her dress, featured smooth glossy patent leather uppers. Triangular pointed toes and thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height classically finished the set, providing a versatile, sleek base for the model’s equally sleek outfit.

Georgia May Jagger attends Burberry’s fall 2023 fashion show at Kennington Park in London, England during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20, 2023. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Burberry’s fall 2023 collection was the first for the house by creative director Daniel Lee, previously appointed in 2022 after a successful 2018-2021 run at Bottega Veneta. The collection highlighted the brand’s heritage with checks, rose florals and faux-fur detailing in hues of red, dark green, purple and yellow, as well as a revival of its famed Burberry Prorsum line.

Burberry’s fall 2023 finale at London Fashion Week on Feb. 20, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry

