Gayle King Slips Into Floral Isabel Marant Knee-High Boots & Pink Bodycon Dress for Ed Sheeran’s “The Sum of It All” Q&A

By Allie Fasanella
Gayle King brought a bright pop of color to the world premiere of Ed Sheeran’s new docuseries “The Sum of It All” in New York on Tuesday night.

The “CBS Mornings” host chose a vibrant coral pink sweater dress with long sleeves and a scoop neckline for the premiere, where she sat down with Sheeran to speak about the Disney+ series. King styled the spring-ready midi dress with a pair of slouchy, multicolored tie-dye boots and tied the look together with some subtle jewelry.

Gayle King, pink dress, coral dress, pink tie dye boots, ed sheeran docuseries, ed sheeran the sum of it all premiere
Gayle King wears a coral sweater dress at the premiere of Ed Sheeran’s new Disney+ docuseries “The Sum of It All” on May 2, 2023, in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney+

The Journalist Icon Award recipient wore pointy-toed knee-high boots by Isabel Marant, featuring a tie-dye floral print in pink, purple, white and dark gray. The high-heeled style added a dash of whimsy to her colorful ensemble.

ed sheeran, gayle king, coral dress, pink tie-dye boots, black nikes, ed sheeran the sum of it all premiere, Tiffany and Co. x Nike Air Force 1 1837 sneakers
Gayle King sits down to speak with Ed Sheeran at the premiere of his new docuseries “The Sum of It All,” which debuted on Disney+ today.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney+

Thinking pink recently, King also donned a fuchsia dress and matching sandals for a monochromatic moment at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last weekend.

gayle king shoe style, pink and purple tie-dye boots, slouchy boots, gayle king, knee-high boots, high-heel boots
A closer look at the slouchy tie-dye boots Gayle King wore for the event.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney+

As for Sheeran, the “Shape of You” hitmaker completed his black outfit with the Tiffany and Co. and Nike Air Force 1 1837, a coveted sneaker style that dropped back in March. The highly-anticipated, collaborative shoe combines a black suede upper with “Tiffany Blue” Swooshes on each side.

Something of a sneakerhead, the Grammy-winning musician notably wore special Air Jordan 4 sneakers featuring the UK flag during his performance at the Platinum Jubilee honoring Queen Elizabeth II last summer.

“The Sum of It All” is now available to stream on Disney+.

