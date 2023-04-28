Gayle King Channels Carrie Bradshaw in Blue Manolo Blahnik Pumps at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Gayle King popped in a striking blue look at the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in New York on Thursday night.

King showed off a royal blue jumpsuit featuring a satiny finish, a belted waist and long sleeves. Oprah Winfrey’s right-hand woman accessorized with a neutral-toned clutch bag and a smattering of jewelry.

Gayle King <span style="font-weight: 400;">at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening.</span> CREDIT: Getty

As for shoes, she wore a version of Manolo Blahnik’s famous blue buckle-topped Hangisi pumps, which were made famous by Carrie Bradshaw in the 2008 “Sex and the City” film. She appeared to be wearing a variation of the silky Hangisi with a lower heel or none at all.

Carrie with her fateful Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps in “And Just Like That.” CREDIT: HBO Max

“It’s one of those things that I cannot explain, but I do thank God for it. I never do things thinking they are going to be iconic. It was just a coincidence,” Blahnik told FN in a 2018 interview about the Hangisi obsession. “It just goes on and on.”

Since becoming a bona fide phenomenon, the highly coveted style has gone on to see a number of variations including flats, mules and slingbacks.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.