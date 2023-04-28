Gal Gadot Exudes Elegance in Velvet Loewe Dress & Sparkling Pumps at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Gal Gadot brought elegance to the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in New York on Thursday night.

The “Wonder Woman” actress wore a black Loewe midi dress with a strapless neckline and a basque structure that rested along the waistline hiding the gown’s pockets and bringing volume to the skirt. The velvet piece is from the designer’s spring 2023 collection.

Gal Gadot at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening. CREDIT: Tiffany & Co.

Gadot accessorized the look with a diamond bracelet and a thick diamond choker. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek low bun decorated by a black satin ribbon, similar to Hailey Bieber’s hairstyle last night. She opted for a subtle makeup look with a winged eyeliner and a nude pink lip. Her glowing look was created by makeup artist Tyron Machhausen and hairstylist Ryan Trygstad.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black pumps. The glossy heels featured a crystal-embellished panel that started at the topline and followed through until the top of the pointed toe. The leather pumps had a slingback strap that sat right above the stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Gal Gadot at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening. CREDIT: Tiffany & Co

Gadot was styled by Karla Welsh, who can also be credited for the tan suit and metal-trimmed heels the actress wore to the Fifth Avenue store’s initial opening earlier this week. The stylist also created Tracee Ellis Ross and Bieber’s looks for last night.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

