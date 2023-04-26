Gal Gadot Suits Up for Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Opening in Metal-Trimmed Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gal Gadot was sharply suited to celebrate Tiffany & Co.’s latest milestone. The actress — who’s also a global ambassador for the famed jewelry brand — assisted in opening Tiffany’s redesigned Fifth Avenue store in New York, now called The Landmark.

Gadot cut the redesigned store’s ribbon on Wednesday with Tiffany & Co.’s EVP of Product and Communications Alexandre Arnault, and CEO Anthony Ledru, dressed in a timeless outfit. Hailing from Sportmax, the “Wonder Woman” star‘s attire featured a pale tan shirt, blouse and blazer, cinched by a black leather belt and layered beneath a light brown leather coat.

Gal Gadot attends Tiffany & Co’s The Landmark Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in New York City on April 26, 2023. CREDIT: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Gadot’s outfit was naturally given a gleaming finish with gleaming Tiffany & Co. jewelry. For the special occasion, the actress wore the brand’s gold and diamond Hardwear link necklace, gold Hardwear wrap and link necklaces and a gold Elsa Peretti Diamonds By The Yard necklace. Her accessories were complete with the brand’s gold Elsa Peretti Bean clip earrings, gold and diamond Hardwear link bracelet and two gold and diamond Tiffany T rings.

(L-R): Alexandre Arnault, Gal Gadot and Tiffany & Co. CEO Anthony Ledru cut the ribbon to open Tiffany & Co’s The Landmark Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in New York on April 26, 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Gadot slipped on a slick set of Giuseppe Zanotti pumps to finis her outfit. The “Death on the Nile” star’s $850 Virgyn style featured glossy black patent leather uppers, complete with closed counters and triangular toes. A set of gleaming gold metal-trimmed toe panels, as well as thin 4.13-inch stiletto heels, finished the set with a slick base.

A closer look at Gadot’s pumps. CREDIT: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Virgyn pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Gadot fully embraces trendy footwear on and off the red carpet. The Israeli actress‘ rotations have featured big-toe sandals and slick pointed-toe pumps from brands like Miu Miu and Alexandre Birman. On the red carpet, she also dons strappy sandals and pointed pumps by Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman and Sergio Rossi, courtesy of stylist Elizabeth Stewart. For more casual occasions, the actress favors sneakers from Reebok and Common Projects.

