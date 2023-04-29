Gal Gadot Masters Spring Layering With Navy Gum Adidas Kicks in NYC

Gal Gadot was seen leaving The Bowery Hotel in New York in an outfit that displays how to perfect spring layering.

The thespian’s outfit included several layers, perfect for creating a chic look. She paired a green jacket with a denim jacket, creating an interesting contrast between the two different textures. The blue-striped sweater adds a pop of color to the outfit, providing a refreshing break from the neutral tones.

Gal Gadot at the Bowery Hotel in New York. CREDIT: Splash

The aviator sunglasses complement her face shape and add a touch of edginess to the overall ensemble. The black pants are a classic staple that creates a sleek and sophisticated look, tying the outfit together.

Gal Gadot at the Bowery Hotel in New York. CREDIT: Splash

Gadot kept it casual in suede sneakers. The Navy Gum Adidas Handball Spezial sneaker showcases a stylish and retro design, featuring a nubuck suede upper in navy, sky blue, white, and gum color scheme. The shoe includes various Adidas branding details, such as the trademark 3-Stripes on the sides, the “Spezial” Trefoil logo on the lateral in gold foil, and branding on the tongue. The lace-up closure system uses navy blue laces that match the overall theme of the shoe. The branded OrthoLite insole provides comfort and support, while the gum rubber outsole completes the vintage look. The sneaker was first released on August 26, 2020, at a retail price of $100.

This fashion enthusiast is known for her effortless style and elegance. She often chooses classic silhouettes and timeless pieces that showcase her natural beauty. Her fashion style is a blend of sophistication and modern trends, with a focus on comfort and practicality. Gadot is not afraid to take fashion risks, experimenting with bold patterns and bright colors. She often chooses designer brands such as Givenchy, Dior, and Versace for red-carpet events, always exuding grace and glamour in her ensembles.

