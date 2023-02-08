Gabrielle Union Eases Into Breezy Top & Square-Toed Sandals at Hennessy Paradis Party

Gabrielle Union was breezily dressed to celebrate Hennessy Paradis’ newest campaign in Joshua Tree. The star was one of many celebrity guests at a dinner in California toasting the brand’s new “Paradis(e) Is On Earth” campaign with Alicia Keys, in addition to Swizz Beatz, Elizabeth Olsen and Stella Maxwell.

Union wore soft neutrals for the occasion in her signature contemporary style. While arriving at Kellogg Doolittle House for the occasion on Tuesday night, the “Being Mary Jane” star posed in a lightweight flow cream top and matching pants, complete with a slit skirt layer. Adding a bohemian finish to Union’s attire was a lightweight olive green goat with pointed lapels, as well as two layered gold pendant necklaces.

(L-R): Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Keys, Gabrielle Union and Moses Sumney attend Hennessy Paradis’ “Paradis(e) Is On Earth” campaign party at Kellogg Doolittle House in Joshua Tree, Calif. on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Union completed her outfit with a set of square-toed sandals. The “Strange World” actress‘ set included wide light tan suede upper straps. Providing a base for the style were pale beige square-toed soles with a faint platform silhouette, covered in allover reptilian embossments. Though the open-toed style’s heels could not be seen, it’s likely they were finished with flat soles or block or stiletto heels, given similar silhouettes on the market.

(L-R): Alicia Keys and Gabrielle Union attend Hennessy Paradis’ “Paradis(e) Is On Earth” campaign party at Kellogg Doolittle House in Joshua Tree, Calif. on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Union always goes for the bold when it comes to shoes. The “Breaking In” actress often favors of-the-moment trends, such as thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Borghini’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers chunky sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

PHOTOS: Click to discover Union’s debut shoe collection for New York & Company in the gallery.