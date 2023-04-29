Gabrielle Union Has a Menswear-Inspired Moment in Structural Prada Jacket and White Leather Heels

Gabrielle Union was spotted out in New York yesterday clad in a full Prada outfit.
Sporting an all-black ensemble, the “Bring It On” actress’ look was comprised of a menswear jacket with a mock neckline, shiny black button closures, shallow pocket detailing and a structured boxy finish. The style and structure is akin to the look of a blazer sans collar detailing. Along with the jacket, Union wore a matching mini skirt that gave her look a risky and feminine touch.
On the accessories front, the “10 Things I Hate About You” star toted a black nylon Prada shoulder bag with silver hardware, zipper closures and a triangular emblem on the front featuring the Italian designer brand’s logo. Prada’s nylon bag is one of their hottest sellers, coming in a multitude of styles and colors. Union’s tresses were braided and gathered up into a top knot and styled half-up half-down.
When it comes down to footwear, Union tends to gravitate toward a few simplified styles. On and off the red carpet, Union can usually be found wearing sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing shoes from Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers by Adidas, Reebok or Nike.
About the Author:
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.