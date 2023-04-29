Gabrielle Union Has a Menswear-Inspired Moment in Structural Prada Jacket and White Leather Heels

Gabrielle Union was spotted out in New York yesterday clad in a full Prada outfit.

Sporting an all-black ensemble, the “Bring It On” actress’ look was comprised of a menswear jacket with a mock neckline, shiny black button closures, shallow pocket detailing and a structured boxy finish. The style and structure is akin to the look of a blazer sans collar detailing. Along with the jacket, Union wore a matching mini skirt that gave her look a risky and feminine touch.

Gabrielle Union is seen in the Upper West Side on April 28, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

On the accessories front, the “10 Things I Hate About You” star toted a black nylon Prada shoulder bag with silver hardware, zipper closures and a triangular emblem on the front featuring the Italian designer brand’s logo. Prada’s nylon bag is one of their hottest sellers, coming in a multitude of styles and colors. Union’s tresses were braided and gathered up into a top knot and styled half-up half-down.

Related Gabrielle Union Gets Romantic in Sheer Black Dress & Heels With Dwyane Wade at Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening Margot Robbie Channels Barbie in Prada Miniskirt & Pink Louboutins at CinemaCon 2023 Rita Ora Serves Preppy Style in Pleated Minidress & Mary Jane Heels for BBC's 'The One Show'

As far as footwear, Union stepped out in dainty white heels. The Prada footwear was constructed out of shiny white patent leather uppers with pointed toes and thin ankle straps that secured the pair in place. Short stiletto heels completed the designer set, standing at an estimated 3 to 4 inches, giving Union a conservative boost.

A closer look at Gabrielle Union’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

The thespian’s heels are not a usual style for her, however, they offer her look a neutral and walkable base that matches the business casual appearance Union has going on.

When it comes down to footwear, Union tends to gravitate toward a few simplified styles. On and off the red carpet, Union can usually be found wearing sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing shoes from Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers by Adidas, Reebok or Nike.

Gabrielle Union is seen in the Upper West Side on April 28, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

PHOTOS: Check out more of Gabrielle Union’s chic street style looks.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.