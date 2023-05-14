Gabrielle Union Soars in Inverted-Heel Mules with Dwyane Wade at Loewe x MyTheresa’s Paula’s Ibiza Launch Party

Gabrielle Union brought a pop of color to date night with Dwyane Wade. The couple made a vibrant entrance together for Loewe and MyTheresa’s launch party in Beverly Hills — celebrating creative director Jonathan Anderson’s 2023 capsule collection with Paula’s Ibiza — alongside stars including Dan Levy, Taylor Russell, Cami Mendes and Kit Connor.

Union arrived to the occasion with Wade at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence on Friday night, wearing a full Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza outfit. The “Being Mary Jane” star‘s ensemble featured a white tank top with a curved neckline, printed with “Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza” lettering across an ombré orange and yellow base. The summery piece was paired with thin metal hoop earrings, a charm-trimmed necklace and black wide-leg trousers, as well as a woven black leather tote bag scented with leather fringe.

(L-R): Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade attend Loewe and MyTheresa’s launch party for Paula’s Ibiza 2023 at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills on May 12, 2023. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Union completed her outfit with a set of black leather mules. The “Strange World” actress‘ set included smooth uppers with faintly rounded toes, set atop thick platform soles. The matte style was complete with rounded foot openings, as well as thick inverted heels — set at an angle to create balance with a geometric statement — totaling at least 4 inches in height for a streamlined finish.

Gabrielle Union attends Loewe and MyTheresa’s launch party for Paula’s Ibiza 2023 at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills on May 12, 2023. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Wade, meanwhile, also made a colorful statement of his own in a pale blue Loewe shirt jacket and matching trousers, nonchalantly paired with a white T-shirt and sparkling diamond necklace. The athlete’s attire was complete with chunky white lace-up sneakers — paneled with a black illustrated calligraphy print — for an easygoing finish.

Dwayne Wade attends Loewe and MyTheresa’s launch party for Paula’s Ibiza 2023 at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills on May 12, 2023. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Union always goes for the bold when it comes to shoes. The “Breaking In” actress often favors of-the-moment trends, such as thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Borghini’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers chunky sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

