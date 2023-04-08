Gabrielle Union Hikes with Her Family in Slouchy Denim and Air Jordan 1 ‘Silver Toe’ Elevate Low Sneakers

Gabrielle Union went on a hiking trip with her family and posted about the excursion on her Instagram on Friday. The post was chock full of photos and videos of Union along with her husband and basketball star Dwyane Wade and her daughter and model Zaya Wade. The caption on the post read, “Making this Friday a good one 🖤.”

For her outdoor trek, the “Bring It On” actress was outfitted in a plain black crop top worn with slouchy dark wash denim trousers featuring plenty of large pockets. On the accessories front, Union wore a variety of gold jewelry including a plethora of chain pendant necklaces. The “Being Mary Jane” star wore her hair braided back and gathered up into a low ponytail kept out of her face.

On her feet, Union laced up Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low ‘Silver Toe’ sneakers. The pair were a bright white and black with matching laces and leather uppers. The tops of each toe appeared to be crafted out of a metallic silver material that gave the style a high-shine finish. Even the thick soles were white. The sporty style is much like any other athletic shoe, made with a flexible, breathable and aerodynamic design, made for everything from casual exercise to running errands. Union’s multicolored style is a perfect mixture of style and function, bringing together the best of both worlds.

Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE ‘Silver Toe’ sneakers. CREDIT: Goat

When it comes down to footwear, Union tends to gravitate toward a few simplified styles. On and off the red carpet, Union can usually be found wearing sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing shoes from Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers by Adidas, Reebok or Nike.

PHOTOS: Check out more of Gabrielle Union’s chic street style looks.