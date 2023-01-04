‘Vikings’ Star Frida Gustavsson’s Height Soars Over Kelly Clarkson & Kit Hoover in 5-Inch Heels

Frida Gustavsson brought sky-high heels to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” yesterday. The “Vikings: Valhalla” actress, who is 6-foot-1, towered above the crowd during the show with her 5-inch heels. “I am a giant, I know,” Gustavsson joked on her Instagram Story.

While on the show with Clarkson and “Access Hollywood” anchor Kit Hoover on Tuesday, Gustavsson popped in a vintage coral pink minidress by Moschino. Her sleeveless wool bouclé style featured layered front pockets and a button-up front, piped in black with rounded gold buttons. A matching silk bow sweetly completed the piece.

Frida Gustavsson appears on the “Kelly Clarkson Show” on Jan. 3, 2023. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

Frida Gustavsson appears on the “Kelly Clarkson Show” on Jan. 3, 2023. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

The Swedish model complemented her outfit with small diamond stud earrings and sheer black tights, allowing her dress’ bright color to take center stage.

When it came to footwear, Gustavsson strapped into a pair of black platform pumps. Her satin style featured closed toes, thin slingback and ankle straps atop thick lifted soles. A set of block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the et, giving her a streamlined height boost. The added elevation also enhanced Gustavsson’s height — especially when humorously compared to Clarkson and Hoover on the show, who are 5-foot-4 and 5-foot, respectively.

(L-R): Kit Hoover, Frida Gustavsson and Kelly Clarkson appear on the “Kelly Clarkson Show” on Jan. 3, 2023. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

You can watch the model’s full interview below, where she discussed her new role in “Vikings: Valhalla,” on YouTube.

Gustavsson’s chic, minimalist personal style often focuses on versatile shoes. Her off-duty footwear features a frequent rotation of black and beige-toned boots, loafers and flats from numerous brands, including Manolo Blahnik. For more formal occasions, she can also be seen in similarly neutral heeled booties, pumps and sandals. Gustavsson is notably a longtime member of the fashion industry, modeling and serving as a muse to brands and designers including Valentino, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Prada, Anna Sui, Nina Ricci and Jean Paul Gaultier.

