Florence Pugh Goes Punk in Valentino Toile Shirt, Shorts and Leather Booties

Florence Pugh brought nonchalant punk style to the streets while leaving New York City.

While exiting her hotel in Manhattan on Wednesday, Pugh was spotted in a monochrome Valentino outfit. The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress‘ ensemble featured a $2,400 scarf-neck blouse and matching trimmed $2,200 shorts, each cast in a light beige hue. The chic set was finished with an allover black print Valentino’s new openwork Toile Iconographe monogram. Pugh smoothly flung a black leather biker jacket over her shoulder to complete her look.

Florence Pugh leaves her hotel in New York City on March 22, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Pugh’s ensemble was finished with a pair of sheer black tights, as well as crystal-trimmed gold earrings, a matching barrette and studded black-framed sunglasses.

When it came to shoes, Pugh slipped on a simple pair of versatile booties to finish her outfit. The “A Good Person” star’s footwear featured black leather uppers with calf-high shafts, streamlined through squared pointed toes and flat soles. Thick block heels completed the pair with a contemporary finish, simultaneously bringing Pugh a subtle height boost of at least 3 inches.

A closer look at Pugh’s boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Pugh’s shoe style is often casual and sharp. The “Little Women” actress regularly wears towering boots, pumps and sandals on the red carpet in an array of textures, colors and hues, frequently by Valentino — a brand she’s frequently collaborated with over the last several years. Outside of Valentino, Pugh’s also worn the aforementioned shoe styles from Versace, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton on the red carpet, as well. When off-duty, she can be frequently seen in casual athletic or slip-on sneakers, as well.

