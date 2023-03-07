FKA Twigs Gleams in Platform Mules & Multicolored Tweed at Chanel’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

FKA Twigs brought whimsically colorful style to Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The musician was part of a star-studded front row for the occasion, which included H.E.R., Penélope Cruz, Dianna Agron and Zoe Saldaña.

FKA Twigs arrived to the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris on Tuesday to take in creative director Virginie Viard’s latest designs, fittingly wearing a head-to-toe Chanel outfit.

FKA Twigs attends Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Grand Palais Éphémère during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The “Caprisongs” musician’s ensemble featured a dark red and yellow knit minidress, complete with a sparkling champagne-hued turtleneck. Layered atop for added drama was a long tweed coat, featuring frayed trim and quilted shoulder paneling in hues of green, red, black and yellow.

Related Zoe Saldana Buttons Into Knit Jumpsuit & Cap-Toed Heels at Chanel's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Jessica Alba Puts Edgy Twist on Preppy Style in Plaid Miniskirt & Heeled Boots at Miu Miu's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Dianna Agron Pops in Blue Tweed Coat & Cap-Toed Pumps at Chanel's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

The “Two Weeks” singer’s outfit was complemented by a dark red beaded statement necklace and tortoiseshell charm drop earrings, as well as a complementary burgundy leather half-moon handbag with braided orange and olive green trim.

FKA Twigs attends Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the musician’s ensemble was finished with a set of chunky platform mules. Her Chanel style included glossy warm brown patent leather uppers across wide stitched toe straps, as well as thick platform soles. Block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the pair with a sturdy, retro base, giving her attire a sleekly bohemian finish.

A closer look at Twigs’ mules. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show was held at the Grand Palais Éphémère on the final day of Paris Fashion Week’s fall 2023 season. The collection was inspired by the brand’s signature camellia flower, seen across numerous pieces designed by Virginie Viard. Show attendees created a star-studded front row for the occasion, as well, including Jennie, H.E.R., Sofia Richie, Zoe Saldana, FKA Twigs, Dianna Agron and Penelope Cruz.

PHOTOS: Discover Chanel’s fall 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week in the gallery.