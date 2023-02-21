FKA Twigs Fashionably Pole Dances in Halter Bra, Garter Belt & 6-Inch Heels

FKA Twigs has been a longtime wearer of sky-high heels — and now, the musician’s continued her penchant for them with a dynamic twist.

On Saturday, FKA Twigs shared a new Reel to her followers on Instagram, dancing on a pole while in the process of practicing her “eagle” pose. For the occasion, the “Caprisongs” musician wore a light gray bra top with thin halter-style upper straps, hailing from Nemesis Apparel. Paired with the top was a silky garter belt, which the musician purchased from influencer Laina Rauma. Her dance ensemble was complete with dark lipstick.

“truth is i could have unlocked eagle pose in this lesson with the beautiful @journaldupole but something else took precedence which was the desire to be in my body and to feel,” FKA Twigs shared in the caption. “i am reminded over and over how wonderful it is to take my time learning.” When it came to footwear, the “LP1” musician strapped into a soaring set of platform heels. Her clear style featured thick, glass-like platform soles with clear vinyl upper straps for added security. A set of matching thin stiletto heels — likely totaling at least 6 inches in height — finished the set with a towering height boost.

However, this wasn’t the singer’s only sleek style moment this week. On Monday, she also made waves after stepping out in London for Moncler Genius’ fall 2023 presentation in a printed dress, Moncler puffer-style handbag and leg warmers with Rick Owens’ towering suede Kiss platform boots.

FKA Twigs attends the Moncler Genius fall 2023 presentation in London, England during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20, 2023. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Moncler

Where shoes are concerned, FKA Twigs often opts for height-boosting heels. While performing and at formal affairs, the musician regularly wears platform and heeled sandals and boots from an array of brands, including Rodarte, Sophia Webster and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she can be seen in similarly tall boots and heeled footwear, as well as Crocs clogs.

