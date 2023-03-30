Eva Longoria Graces Town & Country’s April Issue in Fendi Knitwear & Foot-Shaped Heels

Eva Longoria is Town & Country Magazine’s April cover star.

A certified triple threat, Longoria spoke to the publication about her latest Apple TV+ project and producing her documentary “Flamin Hot,” and reminisced on her time on the smash hit drama television show “Desperate Housewives.”

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress’ cover look was simple but effective, focused on designer basics with statement-making jewelry. The star was clad in a pale blue Hermes pullover and matching skirt worn with a Cartier cuff watch and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

In a more glamorous approach, Longoria donned a strappy deep blue Ralph Lauren gown with cutouts just below the bodice worn with gilded and pearl-laden Raven Kauffman glasses. Additionally, the star was styled in black Sermoneta gloves that climbed the length of her forearms.

Longoria also posed in a Moschino blazer in black and red with a cascading cape and stylish black top hat. Along with dazzling Cartier jewelry, the producer stepped into foot-shaped Schiaparelli heels in a black suede followed by gilded toes that packed a major whimsical punch.

Longoria gave her thoughts on the ever-changing industry following her stint in the director’s chair among a whole slew of other endeavors. “I started where you’re supposed to start. I did the thing. I kept my head down and my feet moving for 10 years. What could I possibly creatively conquer next? It was the feature world.”

The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

