Eva Longoria Zips into Corseted Top and Leggings with Sleek Leather Boots

Eva Longoria served a lesson in monochrome dressing — with sharp shoes to boot — this week.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the “Desperate Housewives” star sat in front of rainbow-colored wall art reading “Love.” Her outfit for the occasion featured a sleeveless corseted top with a zipped front, paired with matching leggings in an all-black palette. A large black overshirt, which Longoria wore shrugged off her shoulders, nonchalantly completed her outfit with a comfortable spin.

“All you need is love,” Longoria aptly captioned her photo.

The “Overboard” star’s outfit was finished with a pair of sharp leather boots. Her black style featured almond-shaped toes with white-piped paneled fronts, which streamlined into calf-high shafts. Side zippers and rubber outsoles with short heels practically completed the versatile pair, which instantly streamlined Longoria’s attire.

Longoria’s sharp shoe moment follows another all-black outing this month at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars afterparty. For that occasion, stylist Charlene E. Roxborough Konsker dressed the actress in a sheer black Zuhair Murad dress, complete with strappy sandals and gleaming MÈRENOR by Amie Satchu jewelry.

Eva Longoria at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Longoria is known for her monochrome looks, specifically workout sets with coordinating sneakers. The “Unplugging” star often wears matching separates like crop tops, sweatshirts, and leggings from brands like Alo Yoga, Girlfriend Collective, Athleta and more. The styling hack is one of the most popular this year, creating streamlined outfits through pieces in the same colors and prints.

Longoria is an avid sneaker collector frequently sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pump and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

