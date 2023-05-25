Eva Longoria Soars in 6-Inch Louboutins & Striking Cutout Dress at Knights of Charity Cannes Party

Eva Longoria made a sparkling appearance at the Knights of Charity Eternal 33 Birthday party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night.

Stepping out for the fancy occasion, the former “Desperate Housewives” star slipped into a fringy silver halter dress featuring a plunging neckline with saucy side cutout details and crystal embroidery throughout.

Eva Longoria attends the Knights of Charity Eternal 33 Birthday during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023. CREDIT: Getty

The crisscross neck column gown, a couture look courtesy of Lebanese-Italian fashion designer Tony Ward, also boasted eye-catching fringe.

Longoria, who worked with celebrity stylist Maeve Riley on the dazzling look, accessorized with a selection of flashy Chopard jewelry for the formal event in the South of France.

Eva Longoria poses with Andy Garcia at the Knights of Charity Eternal 33 Birthday in Cannes, France on May 24, 2023. CREDIT: Getty

Rounding things out, the 48-year-old actress wore a pair of silver shimmering platform heels by Christian Louboutin. The style featured a 5.9-inch stiletto heel and a classic peep toe silhouette. To help stabilize the foot, the shoe was finished off with a skinny buckle ankle strap.

A close-up look at Eva Longoria’s sparkling platform stiletto pumps. CREDIT: Getty

Ahead of the event, Longoria took to Instagram to give her legion of followers a preview of her striking look. In a post from last night, she can be seen posing from what appears to be her hotel room balcony with the Mediterranean Sea in the background.

When Longoria gets dressed up, she tends to reach for boots and heels from top brands, including Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti, Gianvito Rossi and Victoria Beckham, who is a close friend. She gravitates toward slinky PVC mules, pointy stilettos and strappy styles. Most recently, she chose Aquazzura’s Flow Plateau platform sandals featuring a sky-high 5-inch heel for Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party.

PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Eva Longoria’s best fashion moments to date.