Eva Longoria Shines in Little Black Dress & Aquazzura Crystal Sandals at Gold House Gala

On Saturday, Eva Longoria attended the Gold House 2nd Annual Gold Gala: Gold Bridge at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.

She wore a black midi dress with a strapless and sleeveless design. The highlight of the dress was its jewel-embellished neckline, adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble. The dress was a perfect balance of sophistication and elegance, making it an ideal choice for a formal event or a night out.

Eva Longoria attends the Gold House 2nd Annual Gold Gala: Gold Bridge at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on May 06, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Gold House

Her hair was sleekly styled with a middle part and pulled back into a chic ponytail. She accessorized her look with stunning diamond earrings that hung elegantly down her shoulders, adding a touch of glamor to her overall appearance. Additionally, she wore delicate diamond rings on her fingers to complement the rest of her jewelry.

Related Christina Milian Serves Red-Hot Style in Cutout Minidress & Leg-Climbing Sandals at Shein's Mother's Day Influencer Lunch Kate Middleton's 'Love' Affair With Aquazzura Continues in Crystal Heart-Linked Heels & Blue Self-Portrait Midi Dress at King Charles' Coronation Reception Kris Jenner Commands Attention in Plunging Silk Dress & Crystal-Embellished Heels With Corey Gamble at ACE Awards 2023

The “Desperate Housewives” veteran opted for Aquazzura‘s Moon suede sandals to complete her look. These ankle-wrap sandals feature crystal-embellished trim and resin stiletto heels that exude elegance and sophistication.

Eva Longoria attends the Gold House 2nd Annual Gold Gala: Gold Bridge at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on May 06, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Gold House

Longoria is a fashion lover known for her elegant and feminine style. She often wears sophisticated dresses and tailored suits, accessorized with statement jewelry and chic handbags. Longoria is a fan of bold colors and prints, and is often seen in bright hues and eye-catching patterns. She also embraces classic silhouettes with a modern twist, incorporating elements like asymmetrical hemlines and cutouts into her outfits. Overall, Longoria’s fashion sense is a perfect blend of timeless elegance and contemporary flair.

As a thespian, she is often seen wearing a variety of footwear styles, including stilettos, pumps, sandals, and boots. She tends to favor high-quality, designer brands such as Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman. Longoria also incorporates pops of color and unique details into her footwear choices, such as metallic accents or bold prints.

PHOTOS: Eva Longoria’s Red Carpet Style Through the Years